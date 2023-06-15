HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — A Broome County Man was convicted Thursday and could face a maximum of life in prison for attempting to meet up with a minor for sex, according to US Attorney Trini Ross.

In a release, Attorney Ross announced the conviction of 36-year-old David Lettieri, of Harpursville, NY, on the charge of enticement of a minor.

In Oct. 2020, it was said that Lettieri traveled from Broom County to meet the victim, a 13-year-old girl, in a park in Wyoming County with the intent of having sex with her.

Per the release, no sexual contact occurred, and an investigation into the incident recovered messages between Lettieri and the victim.

Officials found photos of the victim on Lettieri’s phone, with investigators searching his Facebook account as well and finding sexual messages between Lettieri, the victim, and the victim’s sister. The report states that the victim’s age was known to Lettieri as it was revealed during text messages.

Sentencing will be scheduled for a later date, with Lettieri facing a minimum of 10 years to a maximum of life in prison.