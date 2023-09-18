WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — The Brooms and Witches dance team returns to Wellsboro, Pennsylvania for their annual Halloween parade.

Both men and women and all age groups are encouraged to sign up, and no dance experience is required. The only thing you’ll need is a witch costume, a broom, and a witch hat.

Inspired by the original Wolfshäger Hexenbrut witch dance performers in Germany, organizers say the Wellsboro-based group formed in 2019 to bring fun and magic to the season. With the help of the store owners at Enchanted Hollow, the group has been able to find ways to bring people of all backgrounds together as witches.

It costs $10 to participate, and practices begin Oct. 3. If you’re interested in signing up to dance, you can visit Enchanted Hollow to sign up or contact Shirley Welch for more information.