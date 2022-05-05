ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Thousands of customers were without power Thursday afternoon during a brownout in Ithaca, according to NYSEG and first responders.

NYSEG reported 2,063 customers didn’t have power as of 11:35 a.m. on May 5. The Ithaca Fire Department announced that it was responding to multiple reports of burning odors and smoke in buildings in the City.

The IFD also said many traffic lights were blinking red or out completely. Drivers are reminded to treat these intersections as four-way stops.

NYSEG is reportedly working to address the brownout. The Ithaca Fire Department is urging residents to use caution while in the City.

18 News will continue to follow developments with this story and provide more details as they become available.