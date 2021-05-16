Bryce’s Army: Fundraiser held for child with eye cancer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After two-year-old Bryce Williamson was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, his extended family held a fundraising event at the New York Beauty and Barber Academy to help pay for his medical expenses on May 16.

The local family held a “Cut-A-Thon” with all money from the haircuts going directly to Williamson’s family.

Retinoblastoma is a cancer that starts in the retina, the very back part of the eye. It is the most common type of eye cancer in children.

Williamson was diagnosed with this rare form of cancer before he even turned the age of 1.

Terri Herrlick, a self-employed cosmetologist and family friend, described the diagnosis and how difficult it has been on the family.

“They decided to do a course of chemo and they left the eye hoping that he would regain vision in it,” said Herrlick. “Recently, they went back for some rechecks because the cancer tumor was gone and they realized the tumor was back. So, they decided to take the eye and now they have realized it has spread to his brain.”

Devon and Sam Williamson, Bryce’s parents, have traveled with their new born to Philadelphia for exams and treatment. They often stayed in the city for a week at a time.

Now, they have transferred their treatment from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to a location near Syracuse, but the expenses keep piling up.

The family will be holding another benefit event on June 6th at the Lakewood Sportsman Club on 120 Farm Lane in Elmira. There will be food, a band, a 50/50 raffle, and more.

You can follow Bryce’s story through the dedicated Facebook page: “Bryce’s Army“.