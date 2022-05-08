EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Buffalo man is dead after a wrong-way crash with a tractor-trailer early Saturday morning on the Thruway in the Town of Evans.

New York State Police spotted the driver, Benjamin Wence, after reports of a vehicle driving the wrong way on the I-90. Wence was driving west in the eastbound lane through Hamburg.

Troopers tried to stop Wence, following behind him in the eastbound lane with their emergency lights on. When the 44-year-old wouldn’t stop, troopers made a u-turn and crossed over into the westbound lanes following him for several miles.

Wence crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer in the Town of Evans and was killed.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered a minor injury, NYSP said in a news release.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.