ELKLAND, Pa. (WETM) — On Oct. 24, two people entered an Elkland home, struck the homeowner, and stole a safe with money.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield, the two people entered the residence of the victim and struck the victim in the face.

They proceeded to steal a safe with $230 inside and fled the scene on foot.

An 18-year-old man from Elkland was arrested in connection to the incident, but his name is not being released by officials at this time.