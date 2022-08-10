ENFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is in custody and another is still on the loose after a burglary in Enfield Wednesday afternoon surprised one homeowner.

According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Weatherby Road in the Town of Enfield at 1:37 p.m. on Wednesday for a reported burglary in progress.

The homeowner, who was at work at the time, witnessed two individuals inside his home through a surveillance camera app. He witnessed the two individuals carrying long guns inside his home, when police arrived the two were gone from the residence.

Police conducted a search of the area and were able to locate one of the suspects, 34-year-old William L. Hildreth, of Newfield, N.Y., who was taken into custody without incident.

Police concluded that one of the two long guns used by the suspects was owned by the homeowner, with the second being brought to the scene by the suspects. Police say that both firearms were recovered from inside the residence by law enforcement. It was evident that the two left them behind when fleeing the scene.

The second suspect is believed to not be in any possession of a weapon at this time, and police say, is far from the area.

Hildreth was charged with burglary in the 1st degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, and is being held for arraignment.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.