Busch honoring fallen Scio marine in weekend NASCAR race

CHARLOTTE (WETM) – This weekend, Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kurt Busch will pilot the No. 1 GEARWRENCH Chevy Camaro in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The car will carry the name of fallen U.S. Marine Corporal Jason Dunham.



A native of Scio, New York Dunham was just 22-years-old when he died during the Iraq War. On April 14, 2004, his unit came under attack. Cpl. Dunham threw himself on a grenade, which exploded. He saved the lives of his fellow Marines. Dunham was gravely injured and died eight days later.



Kurt Busch at Mayport Naval Station in Jacksonville, FL on May 10, 2021.

Busch unveiled the car with Cpl. Dunham’s name earlier this month at Mayport Naval Station in Jacksonville, Florida. Busch is a previous winner of NASCAR’s longest race, as he won the event in 2010.