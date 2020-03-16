Businesses, schools ordered to close as confirmed coronavirus cases in NY reaches 950

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 221 new cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the statewide total to 950, and the governor also announced a tri-state effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The governor’s office number of confirmed cases differs from our local department of health. State officials say there are nine confirmed cases in Monroe County, local officials say there are ten.

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases, Washington state is No. 2 with 676 cases. To date, there have been seven coronavirus-related deaths in New York state.

Of the 950 cases, 158 people have required hospitalization — or 17%.

Gov. Cuomo also announced Monday that three regional states, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will undergo collaborative measures to combat COVID-19.

According to the governor’s office, the three aforementioned states will limit crowd capacity for recreations and social gatherings to 50 people, effective by 8 p.m. Monday.

Officials say restaurants and bars will close for on-premise service and move to take-out and delivery only, effective 8 p.m. Monday.

“Stay home and order from your favorite restaurant, order from your favorite bar, order from your favorite winery,” Gov. Como said. “Order from whatever establishment you were thinking of patronizing just order it and stay home.”

Movie theaters, gyms, and casinos will temporarily close as well, also effective 8 p.m. Monday as officials urge a uniform approach to social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Our primary goal right now is to slow the spread of this virus so that the wave of new infections doesn’t crash our healthcare system, and everyone agrees social distancing is the best way to do that,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “This is not a war that can be won alone, which is why New York is partnering with our neighboring states to implement a uniform standard that not only keeps our people safe but also prevents ‘state shopping’ where residents of one state travel to another and vice versa. I have called on the federal government to implement nationwide protocols but in their absence we are taking this on ourselves.”

Gov. Cuomo also announced that New York state will wave all park fees in state, local, and county parks.

Sunday, Cuomo asked the federal government for help combating the expected surge of patients in hospitals across the state. Currently, there are 53,000 hospital beds in New York State and 3,000 Intensive Care Unit Beds.

However, officials say 80% of ICU beds are already occupied. To free up beds, local hospitals are postponing elective surgeries.

Gov. Cuomo asking local governments to identify possible facilities for conversion to expand medical services.

The governor also said he wants to continue to expand the state’s testing capacity.

“Drive through testing: We want to replicate that because it’s just smart, the worst thing is a person walking into an emergency room, if you are positive you are effecting other people if you are negative, you may get infected from other people,” Gov. Cuomo said.