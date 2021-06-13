C-Tran fares returning to pre-pandemic prices

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Beginning on July 11., C-Tran fares will be reinstated exactly as they were prior to the pandemic.

According to the C-Tran website, notice has been given to passengers to prepare.

Pay As You Go (PAYG) or Case fare costs are provided below:

Routes #1,3,4,5,6,8,9, or 12 = $1.75 Seniors (60+), Medicare, Disabled (<59) & Youth (6-18) = $0.85

Route #7 Shopper Shuttle = $0.50 Seniors or Disabled = $0.25

Route #20/20E Elmira-Corning/Airport Corp Park = $2.25 Seniors or Disabled = $1.10

Routes #10 Elmira-Owego or #30 Elmira-Ithaca = $3.00 Each direction routes 10 & 30 = $6.00



For assistance purchasing or understanding how to access or use the SmartTAP products, please visit the Mobility Manager at the Chemung County Transportation Center Monday through Friday between 8 am to 4:30 pm or contact our customer service department at (607) 734-5211.

Additionally, all other fixed routes will be providing service according to the regular schedules.

Reminder: Route#20 Elmira-Corning runs (#4: 7:30am) and (#8: 1:30PM) will NOT be in service until Corning Community College is back in session for the Fall 2021 schedule.

Customers are encouraged to use the Ride C Tran app.