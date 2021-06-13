C-Tran fares returning to pre-pandemic prices

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Beginning on July 11., C-Tran fares will be reinstated exactly as they were prior to the pandemic.

According to the C-Tran website, notice has been given to passengers to prepare.

Pay As You Go (PAYG) or Case fare costs are provided below:

  • Routes #1,3,4,5,6,8,9, or 12 = $1.75
    • Seniors (60+), Medicare, Disabled (<59) & Youth (6-18) = $0.85
  • Route #7 Shopper Shuttle = $0.50
    • Seniors or Disabled = $0.25
  • Route #20/20E Elmira-Corning/Airport Corp Park = $2.25
    • Seniors or Disabled = $1.10
  • Routes #10 Elmira-Owego or #30 Elmira-Ithaca = $3.00
    • Each direction routes 10 & 30 = $6.00

For assistance purchasing or understanding how to access or use the SmartTAP products, please visit the Mobility Manager at the Chemung County Transportation Center Monday through Friday between 8 am to 4:30 pm or contact our customer service department at (607) 734-5211.

Additionally, all other fixed routes will be providing service according to the regular schedules. 

Reminder:  Route#20 Elmira-Corning runs (#4: 7:30am) and (#8: 1:30PM) will NOT be in service until Corning Community College is back in session for the Fall 2021 schedule. 

Customers are encouraged to use the Ride C Tran app. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Trending Now