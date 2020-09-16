Caden Charnetski appeal heard in the Supreme Court Appellate Division

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – An appeal was heard Wednesday in the Caden Charnetski case by the State of New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division Third Judicial Department.

The appeal comes more than a year after Charnetski was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison for the vehicular manslaughter in the 2018 deaths of Matthew and Harolyn Matteson after they were ejected from a motorcycle following a colliding head-on accident with Charnetski’s car on Westinghouse Road in Horseheads on July 10, 2018.

Following his sentencing, Charnetski was released on $25,000 cash/$50,000 property bond and has remained free since.

During the appeal Charnetski’s attorney Ray Schlather spoke for more than 20 minutes to open the hearing, arguing that the case was a matter of two words: science and marijuana. Slather argued that there is a lack of consensus on how marijuana affects a driver and that there were no scientific correlation between THC levels and impairment.s

Slather also argued that there were errors in the crash analysis such as the speed and weight of the motorcycle prior to the crash.

Chemung County Assistant District Attorney William D. Vandelinder argued that the case does involve science, but that the effects of marijuana on a person are known and that Charnetski didn’t have the ability to react to the motorcycle.

A final decision on the case is not likely to come down for several weeks, if not months.

A full recording of the hearing can be heard below.