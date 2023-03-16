CAMERON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Cameron man waits for arraignment at the Steuben County Jail on Thursday after police say he held an individual against their will in the Town of Cameron.

New York State Police say that Michael Stewart, 48, was arrested on Wednesday after police launched an investigation into an individual being held against their will and threatened with a gun.

Police say Stewart was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree

Menacing in the 2nd degree

Unlawful Imprisonment in the 2nd degree

Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree

Steward was processed and transported to the Steuben County Jail where he was released on Thursday, after his arraignment.

Police say that upon his release, Stewart immediately violated the order of protection and was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree.

State police further investigated the incident, leading to Steward being charged with an additional five counts of Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the 3rd degree.

Steward awaits arraignment in the Steuben County Jail for the charges he received on March 16.