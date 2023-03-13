(BIG FLATS, N.Y.) – On March 9th, 2023, at approximately 5:43 p.m., the State Police in Horseheads responded to a disturbance at Best Buy, in the town of Big Flats.

The individual involved, Tylor M. Cavllaro, age 25, from Campbell, attempted to leave the scene in his car. The trooper was able to stop Cavllaro from leaving, and while interviewing Cavllaro it was determined that he was under the influence.

Cavllaro submitted to field sobriety testing subsequently failing them. During a search of Cavllaros’ car, prior to being towed, a large amount of marijuana was discovered.

Cavllaro was brought to SP Horseheads where he was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs with a prior conviction within 10 years, and Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the 3rd Degree. Cavllaro was given an appearance ticket for the Town of Big Flats Court for March 16, 2023.