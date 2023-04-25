DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police out of Horseheads announced the arrest of a Campbell man they allege to have sexually assaulted a minor.

Police say that on Friday, April 21, 27-year-old Justin L. Hyde was arrested on the charges of Rape in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony, and Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

State police say that the arrest stems from an investigation into a reported sexual assault of a 14-year-old female and a violation of a court-issued Order of Protection, which occurred in the town of Dix in Schuyler County.

Hyde was held at the Schuyler County CAP to await further court proceedings.