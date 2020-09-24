Campbell-Savona School closed for sanitation

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The Campbell-Savona Jr./Sr. High School will be closed Sept. 24 for sanitation. This comes after a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Steuben County Health Department.

Public Health has worked together with Campbell-Savona school administration to contact staff and students. The Jr./Sr. High School will be closed tomorrow, September 25 for sanitation. Staff and students who are found to have direct contact with the positive student will be quarantined. School related questions should be directed to the district.

The individuals reported visited the following locations within the investigation timeframe:

9/20/20 Morning – Outdoor yoga at Barnstormer Winery in Rock Stream

9/20/20 Afternoon – Sam’s Club in Big Flats

9/20/20 Afternoon – Tops in Big Flats

9/20/20 Afternoon – Walmart in Painted Post

9/20/20 – Willow Creek Golf Club in Big Flats

9/21/20 Afternoon – Walgreens in Riverside

9/22/20 Afternoon – VFW in Bat

9/22/20 – Willow Creek Golf Club and pro shop in Big Flats

9/23/20 – Village Mini Market in Painted Post

9/23/20 – Twin Hickory Golf Club in Hornell

9/23/20 Evening – Emmie’s Ice Cream & Grill in Bath

“COVID-19 is spreading very rapidly in this region,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Because of the numerous clusters in the area, free drive through testing is available on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26 at the Victory Highway Wesleyan Church in Painted Post. I urge anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or in contact with anyone linked with the multiple clusters to take this opportunity to get tested.”