Campbell woman arrested for welfare fraud, grand larceny

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Campbell woman has been arrested b the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly receiving thousands of dollars from Social Services.

Courtney Roche, 31, was arrested on October 22, 2021. The Sheriff’s Office said that from April 1 through August 31, 2020, Roche offered a false instrument for filing to the Steuben County Department of Social Services. As a result, Roche allegedly received $3,392 that she was not eligible to receive.

Roche was charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing (a class-E felony) and third-degree Grand Larceny (a class-D felony). She was processed at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and held for CAP arraignment.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.