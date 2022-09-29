SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) — As the sun set Thursday evening, over 100 people gathered at Nichols Park in Spencer to honor the memory of the Spencer-Van Etten High School senior that died on Monday.

The vigil started at 7:30 p.m. as people congregated under, and around, the pavilion at the park to remember Traviz Allen.

Hugs were shared and tears were shed as family, friends, classmates, and community members came together to mourn the loss of one of their own.

Candles were given out and lit as the sun dipped further beneath the mountain and a table was set up with Traviz’s picture, more candles, and flowers all placed on it. Those in attendance were asked to sign a basketball with their names before gathering by the park’s pond to give a unified moment of silence for Traviz.

Students from the senior class all gathered in the parking lot and were handed a balloon, they wrote their names and a message for Traviz before releasing them into the air all at once.

The vigil finished by listening to Traviz’s favorite music while uniting again as a community and enjoying each other’s company.

Traviz died Monday morning after his vehicle went off the roadway and into a house along Ithaca Road, just north of the Town of Spencer. Traviz was transported to Robert Packer Hospital where he later died.