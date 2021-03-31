Candlelight vigil in Corning calls for end of Asian hate crimes

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A large crowd, with masks on, gathered in Corning Tuesday evening for a candlelight vigil honoring Asian Americans who were victims of recent hate crimes.

The event took place at 7:30 p.m. in Centerway Square and was organized by community members. Participants said they’re heartbroken over the recent events playing out across the nation, and they’re calling for a stop to the attacks.

The vigil comes on the heels of yet another brutal attack here in New York. A 65-year-old Asian woman was kicked in the stomach and knocked to the ground in Manhattan, according to police. The suspect is seen in the security video repeatedly stomping and kicking the woman in the face, all while hurling anti-Asian statements at her. The video released by NYPD shows the building’s doorman closing the door, and ignoring the attack. That person has been suspended while the property owner investigates his response.

Police have released a video of the suspect hoping someone will recognize him. These attacks are not isolated incidents. Crimes against Asian Americans are up 150% last year, according to NBC News.