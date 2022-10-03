CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Police arrested a Canisteo man for failing to appear in court on October 3.

According to the Canisteo Village Police Department, 28-year-old Harley Marble did not appear in court for multiple charges he is facing. These charges include: Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, and Petit Larceny.

Marble was previously arrested in September 2021 in connection to a home invasion in the village. He also was arrested in June 2022 after allegedly assaulting two people.

Marble now sits in the Steuben County Jail on $500 cash bail or $1000 property bond.