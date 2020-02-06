Canisteo Police arrest two men on drugs and weapon charge

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – The Canisteo Village Police Department arrested two men on a drugs and weapon charge.

On Monday, February 3rd, 32 year – old Christopher K. Elliott of Schuyler Avenue in Elmira, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Hypodermic Instrument.

24 year – old Matthew A. Nosar of Jasper, New York was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon, two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Hypodermic Instrument, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

The incident stemmed from a checkpoint conducted by the Canisteo Village Police Department and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Both subjects were issued appearance tickets to appear in Canisteo Village Court at a later date.