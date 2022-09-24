CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good.

“Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” the post said.

The post thanked the community for everything and how it has been an honor for Annie and Tom to serve the community food and ice cream over the years.

The restaurant assured those that have booked a catering job through them that they are still able to do so, and that nothing has changed for those.

The restaurant added that if anyone has an unused gift certificate for the restaurant they will be able to do refunds for them, they ask that individuals send them a photo of the certificate along with an address so that they can mail the refund.

The restaurant last made headlines in June when a driver, arrested for DWI, crashed into the restaurant around midnight on June 13, causing heavy damage to the front of the business, no injuries were reported as a result.