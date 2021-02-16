Canisteo Village Police Department’s starts new program “Coffee with the Chief”

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Canisteo Village Police Department announced their new “Coffee with the Chief” program starting this month.

The program is for all community members to learn more about crime prevention and or further your understanding our own police force. It will offer individual interaction with the Chief of Police and members of the community.

To find the dates and locations of “Coffee with the Chief” is on their website or the Village of Canisteo’s Facebook page. You can also contact the Village Clerk’s Office at 607-698-4553 Monday-Friday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm or by emailing canisteo_pd@yahoo.com.

This is a casual atmosphere to discuss any areas of concern or improvements that would aid the department in providing the highest quality of service to our people.

The first “Coffee with the Chief” is this Thursday February 18th at 8:00 am at Canisteo Uni-Mart.

