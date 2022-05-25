NEW ALBANY, Pa. (WETM) — A Canton man has died after a motor vehicle accident in New Albany.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred on May 25 around 12:40 p.m. The operator of the first vehicle was traveling north on Front Street and attempted to turn westbound onto Hatch Hill Road. The operator of the second vehicle was traveling south on Front Street.

The driver of the first vehicle crossed paths with the driver of the second vehicle causing a head-on collision.

The Bradford County Coroner confirmed that the driver of the second vehicle died as a result of the crash. His identity was confirmed as 68-year-old Stephen Rockwell of Canton, Pennsylvania.

The driver of the first vehicle refused medical treatment on the scene. Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the crash.

PSP Towanda were assisted by PSP Wyoming, FSU, the New Albany Fire Department, Dushore Fire Co. Ambulance, Jack Williams Tow, and Penndot.