Capitol rioter aimed ‘to take hostages,’ prosecutor says

This undated photo provided by the Grapevine Texas Police Department shows Larry Rendall Brock Jr. During the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Brock was photographed on the Senate floor wearing a helmet and heavy vest and carrying zip-tie handcuffs. The retired Air Force officer was arrested in Texas and charged Sunday, Jan. 10 in federal court in the District of Columbia. (GrapevineTexas Police Department via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A prosecutor says a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol carried plastic zip-tie handcuffs because he meant “to take hostages.”

Retired Lt. Col. Larry Rendall Brock Jr. appeared at a detention hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday.

The 53-year-old was arrested Wednesday and is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, Brock was allegedly identified as entering the Capitol “wearing a green helmet, green tactical vest with patches, black and camo jacket, and beige pants holding a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain subjects.”

A judge said he would release Brock to home confinement. Brock’s attorney says there is no evidence that he did anything violent inside the Capitol.