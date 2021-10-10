Car accident in Newfield leads to structure fire

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — On Oct. 10, the Ithaca Fire Department responded to a car accident on Route 13 in Newfield. According to officials, the car accident led to a structure fire on the side of the road.

18 News reached out to the Ithaca Fire Department at approximately 9:15 p.m. and they released limited information regarding the accident. Bangs Ambulance was also on scene to attend to the fire and any individuals impacted by the incident. Officials said more details will be released in the near future.

