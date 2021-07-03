Car accident on I-390 near the Village of Wayland

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jul 3, New York State Police and the Wayland Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer.

According to sources, the accident occurred on Interstate 390 Northbound. It was approximately just before the Steuben and Livingston county line, just after the Wayland exit.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. The status of the individuals involved is also unknown.

18 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

