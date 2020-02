BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Troopers are on the scene of a fatal accident on West Hill Road in Big Flats.

A New York State Police Investigator confirmed with 18 News that a fatality occurred.

According to our reporter on the scene, there are at least six or seven troopers assisting, as well as at least one fire department.

At least one car went off the road and into trees.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.