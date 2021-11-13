Car crashes into a pole on Homewood Avenue in Elmira

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Car collides into a pole on Homewood Avenue in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning, a car was driving down Homewood Avenue when the vehicle crashed into a pole.

According to the Elmira Fire Department, there was only one person in the vehicle. The person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

There was also damage to the house near the pole of the car crash.

The local fire department knocked on the doors of the damaged home attempting to alert those who lived there.

This is a developing story. Stay with 18 News for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now