BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 17, a car crashed through the front of a home on Geneva Street in Bath.

According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, a bystander reported that a vehicle had driven into a home on Geneva Street. The driver of the car had to be removed from the vehicle and treated by medical professionals.

The cause of the incident is unknown at this time. Officials did not say if anybody was inside the home at the time of the crash. They also did not say if anybody else was injured.

The Bath Police Department is handling the investigation.







Images courtesy: Bath Volunteer Fire Department – Facebook

