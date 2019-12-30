Driver hospitalized after crashing into Montour Falls home

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WEMT) – One person has been transported to an area hospital after a medical emergency caused them to crash into a home in Montour Falls.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office says the car was driving southbound on South Catherine when it went off the road, striking a two-story porch become coming to a stop against a stop sign around 1:00 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is withholding the identity of the driver who was transported to a local hospital pending notifications.







The damaged residence was vacant at the time of the incident.

Deputies were assisted by the Montour Falls Fire Department, Schuyler Ambulance, Montour Falls Code Enforcement, the Montour Falls DPW, and Scotty’s Towing

18 News will have more on this accident as information becomes available.