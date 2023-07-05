SHESHEQUIN TWP, Pa. (WETM) — The Bradford County Coroner has been confirmed to the scene of a vehicle that crashed into the Susquehanna River near Ulster Wednesday Morning.

According to the Bradford County Communications Center, the coroner was requested to the scene of a car crash in the water near Sheshequin Road.

A reporter on the scene reports road closures in the area in both directions in the area, as crews work on the vehicle. They report that PennDOT is using vehicles to block the roadway at the request of Pennsylvania State Police.

511pa reports a crash on Sheshequin Road in both directions between Ridge Road and Orange Hill Road, just south of Athens Township.

This is a developing story, we will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available to us.