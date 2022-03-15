Car drives into Chemung County Library

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A vehicle drove into the side of the Chemung County Library in downtown Elmira Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of the crash first came into 18 News around 11:00 a.m. Footage from the scene showed an SUV against the south wall near the southwest corner of Steele Memorial Library. Elmira Police, Elmira Fire, and Erway Ambulance all responded to the scene.

There is currently no word on any injuries nor any damage to the building or vehicle. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.