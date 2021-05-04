Car fire on the Clemens Center Parkway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A car fire has broken out on the Clemens Center Parkway after a multi-vehicle crash.

The accident happened around 1:15 p.m. when a car was struck on the front driver’s side near the intersection of the parkway.

The elderly driver of the vehicle was able to exit the car right before the front of the car burst into flames. She was taken into an ambulance and the condition of the second driver is unknown at this time.

The car that caught fire is in the wrong lane, but it’s not known if it was driving in the wrong lane or if the accident pushed it over the median.

The second vehicle suffered heavy front-end damage and came to a rest in the middle of the intersection of Clemens Center and E. Water.

The Elmira Fire Department, Elmira Police, and Erway Ambulance are on the scene and traffic on the parkway has been blocked off. Traffic coming over from the southside is being re-directed onto E. Water Street.