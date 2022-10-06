NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – A car went off the road and over the guardrail in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning, leading to a section of Route 13 to be closed.

Around 2:00 a.m. a section of Route 13, near the town of Newfield, was completely blocked off for at least an hour on both lanes while crews worked to retrieve the car that had gone over the guard rail. The area was, before the roundabout, between Protts Hill Rd. and Burdge Hill Rd.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department responded to the scene, as well as other rescue crews that could not be identified.

The cause of this incident is unknown as details are limited at this time. It is unknown if there were any sustained injuries as a result of this incident. This is a developing story and 18 News will continue to update as more information becomes available.