VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two people are dead after Monday’s crash on the Vestal Parkway, according to the Vestal Police Department.

On August 8th, just before 11:00 p.m., Vestal Police responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident on the Vestal Parkway (Route 434) between Murray Hill Rd. and Plaza Dr.

An initial investigation determined that a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, being driven by Stephan Moran, 21 of Binghamton, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Route 434 and collided head-on with a 2016 Nissan sedan traveling westbound. The sedan was occupied by Alfred and Paula Latissa of Johnson City.

Alfred Latissa was pronounced dead at the scene. Paula Latissa was extracted from the vehicle and rushed to Wilson Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Moran was transported by ambulance to Wilson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is currently ongoing and no charged have been filed at this time.