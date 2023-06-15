HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — More than a dozen rides and around 30 games/food vendors are set up in Horseheads at the Arnot Mall for the opening of Carnival Rides & Treats.

The carnival brings family fun to the community with 20 different rides that light up, shake, spin, and give you thrills putting guests in the summer mood.

On Thursday the gates opened at 4 p.m. and will close at 9 p.m. with unlimited ride bands being $25 for June 15 only. The remaining days are June 16, 17, and 18, with all-day passes being $30. The carnival returns next week, running from the 22nd through the 25th, with a fireworks display happening on the 24th.

Individual tickets can be purchased at $1.50 per ticket, with rides accepting 3, 4, or 5 tickets depending on the size of the ride and thrill level.

Plenty of food and games will be around at the carnival for visitors to enjoy, from corn dogs, blooming onions, fried dough, and so much more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Times for the carnival can be found listed below:

June 15 – 4-9 p.m.

June 16 – 4-9 p.m.

June 17 – noon- 9 p.m.

June 18 – noon-6 p.m.

June 22 – 4-9 p.m.

June 23 – 4-9 p.m.

June 24 – noon-10 p.m. (Fireworks show)

June 25 – noon-6 p.m.

More information about the carnival can be found on the carnival’s Facebook page.