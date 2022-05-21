CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Animal Hospital came out with a statement on Facebook alerting the public of rabies in the Corning area.

They said that earlier this week there was a situation where a person had been bitten by a young cat that was living in the basement of a house. A raccoon had gotten into the basement and fought with the cat. The cat was euthanized by order of the health department and its brain was submitted to the New York State Rabies Laboratory.

The rabies test from the cat came back POSITIVE.

The rabies virus causes infection of the brain, once symptoms start in humans, it’s considered 100% fatal.

There are rabies treatments available that are able to kill the virus before symptoms are able to develop.

Possible carriers of rabies in our region include bats, foxes, raccoons, and skunks.

The hospital asks that everyone with pets, specifically dogs, cats, and ferrets, check to see that they are up to date on their rabies vaccine, as is required by New York State Law.