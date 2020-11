Christmas decoration hangs on a Christmas tree in Budapest on December 30, 2019. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

SABINSVILLE, PA – According to First News Now, a 2-day event is set for December 4th and 5th in the town of Sabinsville, PA.

A Christmas parade will start at 6 p.m. Lighting of the Christmas tree in Memorial Park and caroling will immediately follow the parade. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Venders will be set up from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Clymer Fire Co. building and the fellowship room of the Clymer Baptist Church.