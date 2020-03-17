Catholic Charities food pantries open with pre-packaged food

(WETM) – Catholic Charities’ Samaritan Center Food Pantry and Schuyler Outreach Food Pantry are offering a pre-packed food supply, based on family size, available for pick up at the door during regular pantry hours.

Anyone in need may visit the Pantries during regular hours and does not need to call ahead.

If someone is in need of something other than food (diapers, formula, personal hygiene items), they should call the Pantry to see if they have the item(s) and can prepare them for pick up at the door. B

Both pantries are closed for walk-ins until further notice and if someone is in need of something else, they may call 607-734-9784.

Samaritan Center Food Pantry – 380 S. Main St, Elmira (607-734-4898)

Pick up food during pantry hours at the side door (facing Mt. Zoar)

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 10am – 3:30pm

Tuesday: 10 am – 4 pm

(closed noon – 1pm)



Schuyler Outreach Food Pantry – 112 10th St, Watkins Glen (607-535-2815)

Hours: Tuesday, Friday: 9am – 2pm

Thursday: Noon – 4pm

Anyone wishing to make a donation of food or cleaning supplies, should call the Pantry before stopping by. Arrangements will be made with Staff for drop-off. Donations may also be ordered and shipped to us via RightGift. Monetary donations may be mailed to Catholic Charities, 215 E Church St, Elmira, NY 14901.