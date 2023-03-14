(WETM) – The Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties is holding its annual Empty Bowls Luncheon. In the past 17 years, the Empty Bowl Luncheon has raised over $250,000.

The event is taking place Tuesday, March 21st from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at Notre Dame High School. The event is designed to raise awareness of the effects of hunger and poverty in our community.

The Empty Bowls luncheon is an event that collaborates with local potters to create unique bowls for each person who attends and donates $50 or more. They are also partnering with the owners of Barb’s Soup’s On to offer guests delicious homemade soup.

“The funds raised from Empty Bowls will go to help provide food at our local food pantries,” said Katie Rhodes, Communication Coordinator at Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties. “It was also provide case management and personal care, supplies, food, and shelter for those experiencing homelessness.”

The Empty Bowls luncheon will include lunch, a brief presentation, a 50/50 raffle, and a raffle of a commemorative bowl donated by Elmira College professor Chris Longwell.

If you would like to buy tickets to the luncheon, you can do so here.

“We hope people come out and learn about how poverty effects this community,” Rhodes said. “This way we can partner together to help the community.”