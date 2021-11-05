Caught on camera: Thieves looking for items in cars in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira resident Tammy Heath caught multiple suspects looking into her car on various different occasions. In the past, packages have been stolen from her house during early morning hours.

Heath lives on West Gray Street in Elmira and says this has been a problem for months.

“It’s become a regular theme to look at my car and pull the handle,” said Heath.

Heath says the individuals usually patrol the streets during the early morning hours. However, there have been occasions during broad daylight. It has become so serious that Heath no longer decorates her home.

“I’ll decorate the upper porch, but the bottom porch I won’t even [try to] put decorations out,” said Heath. “I tried to decorate for my grandson … then my stuff gets stolen right off the porch, so I don’t even put my lights up or anything.”

While her car has not been broken into, she is taking her own precautions. She wants the police to do more.

Heath holding up sign to fend off possible thieves

“I [want] them getting more than a talking to,” said Heath. “I just wish it would stop. It is just sad. It’s sad times we live in that this is happening. It is happening all over, I’m sure it is not just my street.”

18 News reached out to the Elmira Police Department and they provided the following statement:

People have been stealing items out of vehicles for a long time. We can patrol the streets, but ultimately it is owners who have the power to keep their belongings safe. Elmira Police Department

They also provided the following tools to prevent car thieves.