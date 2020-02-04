Cause of fatal Elmira house fire determined

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Fire Marshall Richard Keyes tells 18 News that the house fire that killed Victoria Dodson, a 46-year-old mother of three, was caused by a grease fire.

According to Keyes, the grease was left unattended while heating on a stove the morning of Nov. 27.

One resident told 18 News that he heard a loud boom right before the fire started on the 400 block of Elm Street in the two-family home. Three adults and four kids lived in the two units, as well as several pets.

According to a coworker, Dodson was a tax preparer in Horseheads and a single-parent.

Anyone interested in donating or helping Dodson’s three children this holiday season are asked to call 772-924-5890. The Red Cross also provided assistance to Dodson’s family and the second family who lived in the two-unit home.