MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Cayuga Health has scheduled the fourth annual Schuyler Family Fit Zone which will now become part of the Montour Falls Harvest Festival.

The Schuyler Family Fit Zone, which was previously known as the Schuyler Family Fit Fest, will be back this year on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m., rain or shine. The event will take place at the Falls Harvest Festival and will be located next to the Post Office on Main Street in Montour Falls.

The event will feature health-oriented activities, games and giveaways, as well as the food, entertainment and other activities that will be offered at the Falls Harvest Festival.

The Family Fit Zone is currently looking for exhibitors. Exhibitors should have a health and wellness focus for kids, adults or both, and have an interactive component.

For more information, or to sign-up, visit the Cayuga Health website or contact Marketing-Communications at 607-210-1950 or info@schuylerhospital.org.