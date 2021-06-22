Cayuga Medical Center receives Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Community Health Award

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cayuga Medical Center has received a $5,000 Community Health Award grant from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to expand its capacity to provide health care services for people whose primary language is not English.

Cayuga Medical says this initiative will increase the number of electronic devices available for interpretation services in order to provide direct audio and visual interpretation in real-time for the duration of a patient’s stay. Funding will also support training and education for staff to ensure that patients who need interpretation services are able to access them and have a positive experience with their care at CMC.

“This initiative will help advance Cayuga Health System’s commitment to meeting the needs of our diverse community and treating all people with dignity so that everyone who comes to us feels safe, cared for, and respected,” stated Dr. Martin Stallone, President & CEO of Cayuga Health System.

“The company’s Community Health Awards demonstrate a corporate commitment to support local organizations that share our mission as a nonprofit health plan,” said Mark Muthumbi, Regional President of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. “These awards complement our existing grants and sponsorships with agencies that work to enhance quality of life, including health status, in upstate New York.”