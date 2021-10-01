Cayuta man arrested in connection to March meth lab fire

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Cayuta man in connection to a meth lab fire in Van Etten in March of this year.

Joseph Baudendistle, 47, was arrested following an indictment by the Chemung County Grand Jury and several months of investigation.

Early in the morning on March 8, 2021, the Sheriff’s Office and Van Etten Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Pleasant Street in the Village of Van Etten. As a result of the fire, one burn victim was taken to a local hospital.

The fire was deemed suspicious and Sheriff’s Investigators executed a search warrant at the residence. They found remnants of a methamphetamine lab, and the fire is believed to be the result of Baudendistle actively cooking meth in the home.

A burn victim of the fire was taken to a local hospital.

Baudendistle was indicted and arrested for the felonies of Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

He remains in the Chemung County Jail without bail, pending further court appearances.