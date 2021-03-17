CCC Student gets awarded prestigious Girl Scout Award

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College student, Keileen Brown, is among 29 local girls to earn a prestigious Girl Scout Award.

29 girls, apart of the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, were awarded the Girl Scout Gold Award, which is the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, during the 2019-20 member year.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is given to seniors and ambassadors who showcase exemplary leadership through projects that have an impact on the community.

“Having the Girl Scout Gold Award is kind of the equivalent to the Eagle Scout award for boy scouting. It gives you a sense of leadership. You take control of the entire group that you have and you to tell them what to do. Any girl wanting or thinking about joining Girl Scouts– you will never regret it,” said Brown.

Keileen Brown noticed that a local school’s outside courtyard space was rundown and was no longer usable, so she renovated the entire courtyard by planting flowers and labeling each type so teachers could use it in future science class learning.

Keileen is a graduate of Elmira High School and currently attends CCC studying early childhood education and wants to become an elementary school teacher.