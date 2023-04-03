CANDOR, N.Y. (WETM) — Cornell Cooperative Extension will be holding an event to celebrate Earth Day at Candor High School.

The event will be on Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Visitors can expect to see live animal and gardening demonstrations. There will also be free seeds, cider, and donuts. All members of the community are welcome to attend.

This Earth Day event will provide information about the Hilltop Community Farm and ways people can get involved. The Hilltop Community Farm is the CCE headquarters for Tioga County and is located at 343 Cass Hill Road in Candor.

For more information about the Earth Day event, you can visit the Tioga CCE website, Facebook page, or Instagram page.