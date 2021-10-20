CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to onions

“If you can’t tell where the onions are from, don’t buy or eat them.“

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CDC/WETM-TV) – There is a major food safety alert Wednesday night concerning certain onions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a salmonella outbreak has been linked to onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc.

The CDC said the fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions were sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States. The onions were last imported on August 27, but according to the CDC, these imported onions can last up to three months in storage and may still be in homes and businesses.

Right now, the CDC is reporting 652 Illnesses, 129 hospitalizations, in 37 states.

What You Should Do

Do not buy or eat any whole fresh red, white, or yellow onions if they were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc.

Throw away any whole red, white, or yellow onions you have at home that do not have a sticker or packaging.

These onions may have stickers or packaging indicating the brand (ProSource Inc.) and the country (Mexico) where they were grown.

If you can’t tell where the onions are from, don’t buy or eat them.

Wash surfaces and containers these onions may have touched using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



Investigators are working to determine if other onions and suppliers are linked to this outbreak.