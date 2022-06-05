ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With 2022 being the 50th anniversary of the 1972 flood that devastated the area, the Friends of the Chemung River Watershed put on a weekend-long celebration, and remembrance, on and by the river.

Water lovers around were invited to take a trip down the Chemung River by means of paddling over the weekend in a way to raise money for improvements to the Conhocton Street boat launch. Making such improvements will improve the paddling connection between Steuben and Chemung Counties.

Sunday’s trip down the river started up in Corning at Bottcher`s Landing, from there, paddlers went down the nine-mile route in their kayaks to the Grove Street boat launch where an afternoon of festivities was held.

Participants enjoyed time by the water while listening to live music from the Cantata Singers as well as an art performance by Link Movement.

“For folks that were here during the time [time of the flood] I think it’s really cathartic in some way,” said Will Wickham, Director of the Cantata Singers. “For folks that weren’t here, I think it’s really important that they know that kind of thing happened, that that’s part of the history of this area,” he added.

Overall, the event was warm and relaxing as guests took the time to remember the devastation that happened 50 years ago this month.