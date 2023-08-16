ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Historical Society is turning 100 in 2023, and officials at the historical society are inviting the public to a celebration.

According to a release sent out by the historical society, on Saturday, Aug. 26, they will be holding a celebration for the 100th anniversary from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chemung Valley History Museum.

Community members are invited to attend an afternoon recognizing local history, exploring new exhibits, and of course, having some celebratory cake and lemonade.

Live music will be performed by the NY Excelsior Coronet Band, a brass band complete with vintage instruments, who’ll be performing tunes from the past.

The Chemung Valley History Museum can be found at 415 E. Water St. in Elmira.